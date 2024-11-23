Iowa Posts All Too Familiar Sloppy First Half vs Maryland
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered their Saturday matchup with the Maryland Terrapins really needing a victory, and they may very well get it.
After all, Iowa is leading 13-0 at halftime, and Maryland can't seem to move the football at all.
However, just as is the case with plenty of other Hawkeyes football games this season, Iowa has left some points on the table.
For example, the Hawkeyes were driving on their first possession of the game, only to see running back Kamari Moulton botch a handoff exchange with quarterback Jackson Stratton in the red zone, resulting in the Terrapins recovering a fumble.
That was at least three points Iowa hung out to dry, and based on the way the Hawkeyes were moving the rock, they may have scored a touchdown had Moulton not turned the ball over.
Then, Iowa was in the middle of another great drive that stalled, which led to the Hawkeyes having to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Yes, Kaleb Johnson punched in a rushing touchdown a bit later to put Iowa up by two scores, and Iowa converted on a late field goal thanks to great field position before the end of the half, but this should be 16-0 at worst and potentially an even bigger lead if the Hawkeyes were able to take advantage of their opportunities.
And why Kirk Ferentz even chose to use Moulton inside the red zone is anyone's guess.
Yes, Iowa does have a lead. As it should against a clearly inferior Maryland squad. But outside of Johnson, the offense is still mostly like watching paint dry.
Even if the Hawkeyes manage to win their last two games of the season to finish 8-4, sweeping changes need to be made during the offseason. That means more attention to the offense and playmakers who can actually finish drives.
We'll see if Iowa can land anyone in the transfer portal.