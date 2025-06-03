Iowa Hawkeyes Projected to Cruise Past 2025 Win Total
The 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes will enter the season with plenty of expectations and excitement from fans.
Iowa made moves this offseason in the transfer portal to improve the roster in many ways. Most importantly, the offense has to keep improving after showing a bit more prowess last season.
With upgrades within the roster and on the coaching staff, Iowa has been pegged as one of the most likely teams to surpass its win total this season. Brad Crawford of CBS Sports predicts that the Hawkeyes will go over 7.5 wins this season.
Quarterback Mark Gronowski was a major pickup in the transfer portal. Crawford detailed how Iowa has not had a quarterback throw 20 or more touchdown passes since Nate Stanley in 2018. Gronowski has a chance to break this streak with the help of offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
"Second-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester helped Iowa climb out of the Big Ten's offensive cellar last fall with enhanced productivity on third down, and now he gets one of the most experienced passers at the college level to orchestrate his scheme."- Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Gronowski will also have the help of new senior offensive analyst Warren Ruggiero. He comes in after calling plays for Wake Forest, bringing along a decade of experience using slow mesh concepts that have helped raise the level of quarterbacks over the years.
"Perhaps he can unlock a few new wrinkles in Iowa's rushing attack, which must replace 1,500-yard back Kaleb Johnson," Crawford wrote of Ruggiero.
Iowa will open the season with non-conference matchups against Albany, Iowa State, and UMass. This comes before a road test against Rutgers on a September Friday night.
The Big Ten slate will feature Penn State and Oregon this season but the Hawkeyes have many winnable games late in the season.
With an improved offense and favorable schedule, Iowa is a major contender to hit its over in wins this season.