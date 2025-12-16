Tradon Bessinger Could Change Iowa's Offense Forever

At this point, the Iowa Hawkeyes may as well give Class of 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger a key to the city. After getting stellar QB play from Mark Gronowski this past season, Iowa knows they can still take it a step further.

With the likes of Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski waiting their turn, it's been made crystal clear that Bessinger is the face of this franchise. Even if he doesn't play next year, he's going to be a focal point for years to come.

If the Hawkeyes are truly looking at changing their offense, Bessinger is the guy. No matter how Iowa fans feel about head coach Kirk Ferentz, there's no doubt he and offensive guru Tim Lester have all the faith in this four-star quarterback.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Iowa's QB Of The Future

Hawkeyes fans have been begging for Hecklinski to get a shot, and he very well could be QB1 next year. There's no guarantee that Bessinger starts, nor should he. Hecklinski has waited his turn, so now it's time for Iowa to see what they have in him.

Bessinger loses nothing by sitting on the sideline and redshirting his freshman season. If anything, it's only going to help him further learn the offense and get under control. Iowa can't expect him to come out of high school and immediately light it up in the B1G, but they truly believe he'll one day be capable of doing so.

According to 247Sports David Eickholt, Lester spent "four and a half hours" watching film with Bessinger. Iowa was able to flip him late from Boise State, a move that could change this franchise's offense moving forward.

Iowa's Offense Could Look Completely Different

Tradon Bessinger is going to be elite pic.twitter.com/xFlyq2iAX0 — The Analyst (@analyst4sports_) December 4, 2025

Eickholt went back to a quote from CBS Sports' Blair Angulo, "He [Bessinger] told me 'I'm not going there to hand the ball off.' They have told him that they want to throw the football."

For Hawkeyes fans, that's a huge 180. Sure, Gronowski finished with over 2,000 combined yards this season, but almost a quarter of that came on the ground. The fifth-year senior made some big throws, but he also missed quite a few easy ones that could've changed the outcome of their four losses.

At the end of the day, Iowa may soon be moving on from the identity they've always had under Ferentz. He's getting closer and closer to retiring, and there's a chance he does after next year before Bessinger takes over as QB1.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!