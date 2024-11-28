Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' QB Saga Continues Getting Weirder

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have one of the oddest quarterback situations in recent memory.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) leads the Iowa Swarm before the game against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) leads the Iowa Swarm before the game against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the most confusing quarterback situations in college football right now.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that both Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan were removed from Iowa's depth chart. Considering that Sullivan was ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, his omission did not come as much of a surprise.

But what about McNamara?

McNamara suffered a concussion during the Hawkeyes' win over the Northwestern Wildcats back on Oct. 26 and hasn't played since. Last week, though, head coach Kirk Ferentz said that the signal-caller was healthy and had a chance to start against the Maryland Terrapins.

The school then came out and said that Ferentz had misspoke and that McNamara had not been medically cleared to play. Jackson Stratton ended up getting the start versus Maryland.

Now, Ferentz has said that both McNamara and Sullivan have returned to practice ahead of Iowa's season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“Seems to be feast or famine. We had all three guys out there last two days," Ferentz said, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire. "They both look good. The guys that haven’t been in there, Cade and Brendan, are both practicing. An interesting dynamic."

An interesting dynamic, indeed.

Obviously, this does not necessarily mean that either player will be available on Friday night. Or maybe McNamara will be there to serve as a backup to Stratton? Marco Lainez was listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, so we'll see if that changes.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/Football