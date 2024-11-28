Iowa Hawkeyes' QB Saga Continues Getting Weirder
The Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the most confusing quarterback situations in college football right now.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that both Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan were removed from Iowa's depth chart. Considering that Sullivan was ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, his omission did not come as much of a surprise.
But what about McNamara?
McNamara suffered a concussion during the Hawkeyes' win over the Northwestern Wildcats back on Oct. 26 and hasn't played since. Last week, though, head coach Kirk Ferentz said that the signal-caller was healthy and had a chance to start against the Maryland Terrapins.
The school then came out and said that Ferentz had misspoke and that McNamara had not been medically cleared to play. Jackson Stratton ended up getting the start versus Maryland.
Now, Ferentz has said that both McNamara and Sullivan have returned to practice ahead of Iowa's season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
“Seems to be feast or famine. We had all three guys out there last two days," Ferentz said, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire. "They both look good. The guys that haven’t been in there, Cade and Brendan, are both practicing. An interesting dynamic."
An interesting dynamic, indeed.
Obviously, this does not necessarily mean that either player will be available on Friday night. Or maybe McNamara will be there to serve as a backup to Stratton? Marco Lainez was listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, so we'll see if that changes.