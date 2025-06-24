Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Boom-or-Bust Outlook Ahead of 2025 Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made significant strides in making improvements on the offensive side of the ball, but there’s still room to grow. The defense has proven it can reload consistently under defensive coordinator Phil Parker, but he’ll only return five starters, none of whom were the stars of the show last year.
Kirk Ferentz's squad could really go either way in 2025. There’s plenty to like and plenty to draw concern from. That’s a big reason why CBS Sports laid out such a wide gap in the best and worst-case scenarios for the Hawkeyes this season.
Under the best of circumstances, they see Iowa climbing as high as 10 wins. But on the other side, a 4-8 record could very well be the end result.
Of course, Iowa’s season will largely come down to three things: Mark Gronowski’s performance at quarterback, how well the rushing duo of Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson replaces Kaleb Johnson’s production, and how well Parker works his magic on the defensive side of the ball.
Parker has earned enough trust for many analysts and fans to feel comfortable that the defense will be just fine. Still, the defense did take a step back in yards and points allowed and total sacks from 2023 to 2024. The Hawkeye defense will be relying on plenty of new faces, so it’s not such a foregone conclusion that it will return to 2022 and 2023 levels of success right away.
Offensively, there’s only been one way to go, and that’s been up. Offensive coordinator Tim Lester brought about significant improvements last year, but he was still missing the answer at quarterback. Gronowski should provide the Hawkeyes with their long-awaited answer at the position.
Gronowski will certainly benefit from playing behind one of the Big Ten’s best offensive lines. The aforementioned duo of Moulton and Patterson should help keep the offense in balance and fresh, too. They combined for just under 800 yards and five scores behind Johnson last season.
Still, Gronowski’s lone proven wideout is Jacob Gill, who caught 35 passes for 411 yards and two scores last season. The Hawkeyes head into the season hoping that Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips can make an impact against Big Ten competition.
With the 2025 Hawkeyes, there are a lot of should-be’s and could-be’s that draw the difference between shocking the college football world or falling into obscurity early on.
Nonetheless, even a well-performing Hawkeyes squad could find wins tough to come by this season. Road trips to Iowa State, Wisconsin, USC, and Nebraska won’t be easy, and their home slate isn’t much easier with Indiana, Oregon, and Penn State coming to Iowa City. From those seven games alone, five are total toss-ups if Iowa plays its best ball, and two are difficult regardless of the circumstances.