Iowa Hawkeyes WR Graded as One of Big Ten's Top Returners
It is no surprise that the Iowa Hawkeyes worked to improve their offense this offseason.
The Hawkeyes improved the quarterback position and might have found their next No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal.
Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips landed in Iowa City and will make an impact for Iowa during the 2025 season. On Saturday, Pro Football Focus named Phillips among the highest-graded returning receivers in the Big Ten.
Phillips landed fourth on the list with a grade of 80.7. He is behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Northwestern's Griffin Wilde, USC's Makai Lemon, and Penn State's Devonte Ross.
Phillips comes to Iowa after three years at Chattanooga. He was named to the Southern Conference's All-Freshman Team in 2022. He showed a versatile skillset during his career, making an impact on special teams as a punt returner.
In three years, Phillips totaled 117 catches for 1,519 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games with Chattanooga.
Phillips entered the transfer portal and landed with Iowa in December. He is one of many major upgrades for Iowa on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa also returns Reece Vander Zee, Jacob Gill, and Seth Anderson in the receiver room.
The Hawkeyes landed Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal. With Tim Lester returning as offensive coordinator, Iowa is expecting to make a jump offensively. This team has become known for its defensive prowes but the offense has not matched up. With the emergence of players like Gronowski and Phillips, the Hawkeyes are hping this can change.