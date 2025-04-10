Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Massive QB Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes received a positive report from its transfer quarterback on Thursday.
Mark Gronowski, who transferred in from South Dakota State, shared that he has started throwing following offseason shoulder surgery, via Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register.
The Hawkeyes made a major splash by landing one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal. In January, Gronowski opted to go through a shoulder procedure that would keep him out of spring practices. He is not expected to join the team for on-field workouts until June.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz previously stated that Gronowski's recovery was "a little ahead" of schedule.
"The biggest area (of caution) right now is just to make sure nobody runs into him or he doesn’t fall down," Ferentz said. "So just being cautious with that with him. But the recovery’s going great. Everything’s right on schedule. He’s probably a little bit ahead, that type of deal."
Gronowski comes to Iowa after an incredible career at South Dakota State. He spent four years under center for the Jackrabbits. Gronowski threw for 10,330 yards during his career. He completed 63% of his passes with 93 touchdowns and just 20 interceptions.
Gronowski was also a threat with his legs. He totaled 1,765 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns during his four-year tenure. Gronowski now enters the Big Ten with plenty of experience under center.
The fact that Gronowski has started throwing is a great sign for the Hawkeyes. Iowa has been among the worst offenses in the nation over the last few years and is hoping that Gronowski is healthy and ready to change the narrative.