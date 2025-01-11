Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Major Health Update on New QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes went out and brought in two new quarterbacks for the 2025 college football season. After a season full of frustration at the position, Kirk Ferentz was clearly motivated to add more talent to the competition.
Iowa was able to land both Hank Brown and Mark Gronowski in the NCAA transfer portal.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Brendan Sullivan is the early favorite to end up winning the starting job. He started a few games in 2024, including being the starter in the Music City Bowl.
Jackson Stratton will also be back and competing for playing time. He received a couple of starts for the Hawkeyes in 2024 as well.
All four players will enter the 2025 season competing for playing time.
That being said, one of the four quarterbacks will miss spring action due to an injury and undergoing surgery.
Ferentz has revealed that Gronowski played the 2024 season at South Dakota State with a "common football injury" and that he will undergo surgery to fix the issue.
“Mark played last season with a common football-related injury,” Ferentz said. “While he could have continued to play through the injury, Mark is choosing to have a procedure to address the issue, and we support him in his decision. Our sports medicine team thoroughly reviewed his records and has confidence he will be fully rehabbed in time to participate in our summer program. Mark will participate in all non-practice team activities while he recovers.”
Gronowski has a legitimate shot to push Sullivan for the starting job. He put together an impressive four-year stretch with the Jackrabbits.
During his time at South Dakota State, Gronowski ended up completing 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10,330 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also tore defenses up on the ground with 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Hopefully, he is able to attack his recovery process and get back on the field. There is a strong chance that he could up making an impact in 2025 or even potentially being a starter at some point.