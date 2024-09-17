Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Major Roster Move With Rising Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense has had a lot of trouble over the last couple of weeks, but one bright spot for the team has been its running game.
It's not just Kaleb Johnson, either.
A new star may be emerging for Iowa, as sophomore running back Jaziun Patterson carried the ball eight times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' Week 3 win over the Troy Trojans.
Well, Patterson is being rewarded as a result.
Iowa has released its depth chart ahead of its Saturday matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and Patterson has now established himself as the No. 3 halfback on the squad behind Johnson and Kamari Moulton (h/t Black Heart Gold Pants).
Patterson supplanted Leshon Williams to grab the role.
The 20-year-old electrified the crowd at Kinnick Stadium with a 39-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes' victory against Troy, putting an exclamation point on what was a breakout performance for the youngster.
Patterson arrived at Iowa City in 2022, but played in just three games. He redshirted and received more playing time last year, but he was mostly unproductive, rushing for 206 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry.
As a result of Patterson's lack of output, he began the year off Iowa's depth chart entirely, but he has now worked his way into the mix thanks to his strong showing in Week 2.
Considering that Moulton has not exactly been lighting it up in the early stages of 2024, it may only be a matter of time before Patterson becomes Iowa's No. 2 running back.