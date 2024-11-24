Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Update on Quarterback Situation
The Iowa Hawkeyes started another new quarterback on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins. Jackson Stratton got the start and he looked good while doing it.
Behind a great team performance, Iowa ended up beating Maryland by a final score of 29-13.
Stratton didn't have a big game, but he also didn't make many mistakes. He was given a very cautious playbook and he executed it well.
When everything was said and done, Stratton ended up completing 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 76 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Now, the question becomes, who will the Hawkeyes start next week in their last regular season game against Nebraska?
After the win over the Terrapins, head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke out and offered a hint about his plans for the Nebraska game.
“Based on everything I know, it’s the few, the proud, the free out there," Ferentz said. "(Stratton) is the leader of the group right now. ... We’ll see what happens when the week comes. I assume he’ll be the guy in there.”
It sure sounds like Stratton will get his second start of the season. He's the guy that seems to have a shot to be the Iowa quarterback next season as well. Getting him more quality reps this year would be a wise decision.
Stratton is lucky to be supported by a star running back like Kaleb Johnson. Against Maryland, Johnson was an absolute workhorse for the offense. He ended up carrying the football 35 times for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Fellow running back Kamari Moulton also chipped in 12 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.
More than likely, the Hawkeyes will continue being a run-first offense. Stratton isn't likely to be a quarterback that throws 25 times in a game this year. However, he will need to continue doing his job and taking care of the football.
Unless something changes, expect to see Stratton get another start this week for Iowa.