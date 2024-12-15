Iowa Hawkeyes Set for Visit with Intriguing Transfer WR
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to land a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal. Former Auburn Tigers' signal caller Hank Brown has officially made his commitment to Iowa and could end up being the team's new starting quarterback in 2025.
However, there are many other areas that the Hawkeyes need to pursue talent.
One of those areas comes at wide receiver. Without having good wide receiver talent, the quarterback position does not mean a whole lot.
With that in mind, Iowa is set to host a visit with an intriguing wideout early this week.
Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider has reported that Northern Illinois wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph is set to visit with the Hawkeyes in the near future.
"Iowa will host Northern Illinois transfer Trayvon Rudolph for an official visit early next week. The Hawkeyes are going up against the likes of Liberty, San Diego State, and others for Rudolph, though the Hawkeyes are the only power-four offer to this point. A former walk-on at NIU, Rudolph has great speed and playmaking as a swiss army knife, which is something that the Hawkeyes lacked last season at the receiver spot."
Rudolph has played four years for Northern Illinois. He has not put up "star" numbers, but he's the kind of player that can make an impact.
He has racked up 153 receptions for 2,047 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career so far, while also carrying the football 45 times for 474 yards and four more touchdowns.
In an ideal world, he would not be the biggest impact wideout that Iowa brings in. However, he would be a nice addition for the offense.
Kirk Ferentz has a lot of work to do this offseason if he wants to get the Hawkeyes back into contention. Rudolph would be a nice small step in that direction, but they need to go bigger at the position.
Hopefully, the program can attract a couple of impact receivers. They need their passing offense to get back on track to have any chance of competing in the stacked Big Ten conference.