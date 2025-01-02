Iowa Hawkeyes Set for Visit with Intriguing Transfer Portal WR
The Iowa Hawkeyes came up just short in the Music City Bowl against the Missouri Tigers. Unfortuantely, they ended up blowing a lead and losing by a final score of 27-24.
It was a disappointing way to end what was a disappointing season.
Kaleb Johnson was a major bright spot for Iowa, but there wasn't much else to be excited about. The rest of the offense struggled, the defense failed to live up to the Hawkeyes' reputation, and the record reflected the struggles on the roster.
Looking ahead to the 2025 college football season as Iowa looks to get back on track, there is one clear glaring hole that the Hawkeyes must fill.
Iowa badly needs to bring in more talent at wide receiver.
With that in mind, they are scheduled to have a visit with an intriguing wideout from the transfer portal on Jan. 9-10. That wide receiver is Northern Illinois' Cam Thompson.
Chris Hummer of 247 Sports was the first to report the visit with Thompson. He is also scheduled to meet with Mississippi State and West Virginia.
During the 2024 college football season for Northern Illinois, Thompson ended up having a decent, but not big year. He caught 28 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns.
Obviously, the hope for the Hawkeyes is that the young wideout would be able to take a big step forward from a development perspective in 2025. He was just a sophomore this season.
As of right now, the Hawkeyes are set to have Jacob Gill, Seth Anderson, Reece Vander Zee, Kaden Wetjen, Jarriett Buie, Dayton Howard, Terrell Washington Jr., KJ Parker, and Terrence Smith at wide receiver for the 2025 season.
Thompson could come in and carve out a role for himself within the Iowa offense. He has shown flashes of being an impact caliber player during his two years with the Huskies.
All of that being said, it will be interseting to see where Thompson ends up committing. The Hawkeyes clearly have competition when it comes to securing a commitment from him.