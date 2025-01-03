Iowa Hawkeyes Showing Interest in Another Transfer QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a big quarterback competition set to occur before the 2025 college football season. After bringing in Hank Brown in the NCAA transfer portal, he is expected to compete with Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton for the starting job.
At this point in time, Sullivan seems to have the edge to win the No. 1 quarterback position to begin the year.
That being said, it doesn't sound like Iowa is done looking to add quarterback talent. In fact, they're set to visit with another intriguing transfer portal quarterback.
Mark Gronowski from South Dakota State is set to make a visit to the Hawkeyes, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
While he has not played at a big school, Gronowski has shown off some major potential. He has put up big numbers during his career with the Jackrabbits.
During his four seasons with South Dakota State, Gronowski has posted impressive numbers. He has completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10,330 yards, 93 touchdowns, and just 20 interceptions. Gronowski has also racked up 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground.
He originally entered the transfer portal back on December 31 and is having his visit with Iowa today.
If the Hawkeyes were to land Gronowski in the transfer portal, he would be able to come in and compete for the starting job as well. There is a chance that he would become Sullivan's biggest competition for the 2025 season.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Gronowski has great size and the athleticism needed to make plays with both his arm and legs. That could open up some options within the Iowa offense.
Only time will tell and there is no guarantee that Gronowski will commit to the Hawkeyes, but he's a name to keep a very close eye on.
Clearly, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa are not satisfied with where they currently stand as a team. Their continued search for more quarterback talent shows that they want to take a big step forward in 2025 from where they were in 2024 at the position.