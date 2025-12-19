TCU Star QB Josh Hoover Enters Transfer Portal
TCU Horned Frogs starting quarterback Josh Hoover has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media.
"I'm so thankful to have had the opportunity to represent TCU for an incredible four years," Hoover said in a post. "...I want to thank Coach Dykes for giving me the opportunity to play for TCU. I want to thank Coach Briles and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me to be my best on and off the field. ...I've prayed about this and have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal...God Bless & Thank You TCU."
Hoover completed 65.9% of his passes this season for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He has thrown for 9,629 yards and 71 scores in three seasons as TCU's starting quarterback.
Hoover will have one year of eligibility remaining, and Indiana has been earmarked as an early team to watch in his recruitment, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. The Hoosiers are expecting to have a need at quarterback with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza all but assuredly entering the NFL draft early following the conclusion of the program's season. Hoover was committed to Indiana out of high school when the team was being coached by Tom Allen, who is now the defensive coordinator at Clemson.
Hoover's name had been circulating as a potential transfer portal entrant once offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left TCU for South Carolina earlier this month.