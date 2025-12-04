Three Iowa Players To Watch From National Signing Day

It's hard to narrow down the list to just three players, but the Iowa Hawkeyes hit a home run with their Class of 2026. On paper, they have one of the top classes in the nation as they've surrounded themselves with quality talent at numerous positions.

While not all of these players will start right away, they're all key depth pieces to a school that just learned head coach Kirk Ferentz will be back for another season. Knowing that, one can only imagine the potential for this team.

1. QB Tradon Bessinger

Without a doubt, this is the biggest offensive get for Iowa. They were able to flip Bessinger from Boise State, and he shared a strong message to Hawkeyes fans during CBS Sports' coverage on National Signing Day.

"Iowa is getting the face of what they are going to look like for the next few years. He told me ‘I’m not going there to hand the ball off.’ They have told him that they want to throw the football," Blair Angulo said.

Bessinger will have to compete against a guy like Jeremy Hecklinski, but Hecklinski has yet to prove himself at the collegiate level. In a year or two, there's no reason why Bessinger shouldn't be starting for this Hawkeyes squad.

2. OL Colin Whitters

Iowa finds a way to win in the trenches each and every year. Whitters is an Iowa City native, one that recently saw his three-star rating get bumped up to four. Everyone seems to have a ton of faith in this kid, and Iowa's Eliot Clough hit the nail on the head.

"Colin Whitters is a near-perfect fit for what George Barnett wants up front. Big, strong, athletic, and plays with a mean streak," Clough said.

Knowing how much Iowa likes to run the ball, Whitters couldn't be a better fit for this program. A player like him is the perfect candidate to stick around and start all four seasons, something Iowa desperately needs in the ever- changing landscape of college football.

3. Defensive Back Darion Jones

With Kaden Wetjen still unsure if he's able to return next year, it's music to Hawkeyes fans ears that Jones set school records for punt and kickoff return yards along with touchdowns. He may not be a huge special teams guy for Iowa, but there's plenty of time to still figure all of that out.

Either way, coming off another strong defensive performance from the Hawkeyes this season, Jones fits right in. He can sack the quarterback, force fumbles, intercept the ball, there's truly nothing the No. 105 player in the country can't do.

