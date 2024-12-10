Iowa Slammed With Rough Take After Difficult Season
It hasn't exactly been an easy year for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Yes, Iowa went a respectable 8-4 and has earned its fourth straight bowl game appearance and 21st since Kirk Ferentz took over as head coach in 1999, but there is also no doubt that the Hawkeyes fell short of expectations.
That's why Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave Iowa a C-plus grade in his Big Ten assessment.
"Iowa was just kind of there this season," Fornelli wrote. "It wasn't a bad year by any stretch, as the Hawkeyes won eight games and Kaleb Johnson had one of the best seasons by any running back. But it wasn't a good year, either, as this is a program that sees eight wins as its floor began the season ranked but fell out of the major polls after its second game, never to be seen again."
Saying that the Hawkeyes were "just kind of there" is an incredibly apt description of what the 2024 campaign was for Ferentz's club.
"Also, you know, there was the whole having to play a billion different QBs again thing," added Fornelli.
Iowa was absolutely miserable offensively for much of the year thanks mostly in part to the team not really having a sincere solution under center.
Yes, Johnson had a masterful campaign in the backfield, but had it not been for the breakout halfback, who knows where the Hawkeyes' offense would have been this season?
To make matters worse, Johnson won't be playing in the Music City Bowl against the Missouri Tigers, as he is preparing for the NFL Draft.
Will Iowa actually be able to put up any points against Missouri sans Johnson?