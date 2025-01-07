Iowa Hawkeyes' Star Return Specialist Receives Major Honor
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to produce some of the best return specialist in all of college football.
In 2023, the Hawkeyes were fortunate to have the likes of Philadelphia Eagles' rookie Cooper DeJean on special teams. But this year, it was Kaden Wetjen who dominated as the team's lead return specialist. His efforts this season paid off, as he recently won the 2024 Jet Award.
Named in honor of Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the Jet Award is given to the top return specialist in college football. Wetjen became the first ever return specialist in program history to win the award since it's inception in 2011.
After receiving little attention from colleges in high school, Wetjen began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College in 2021. He would finish the season with 951 all-purpose yards and became a key player in the Reivers' NJCAA national championship run.
Following the 2021 season, Wetjen would enter the transfer portal. Despite receiving four different D1 offers, he decided to walk on at Iowa in 2022. Throughout his time with the Hawkeyes, he carved out a role on the special team's unit, as he led the team in kickoff returns with 14 for 335 yards in 2023.
This season, Wetjen led the nation with 807 combined kick return yards and ranked second in the nation in punt returns for a touchdown. He earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 9 against the Northwestern Wildcats after he returned four kickoffs for 111 yards and one touchdown.