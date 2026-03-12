How to Watch: Iowa vs. Ohio State B1G Tournament Game

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the first third round B1G Tournament game of the day.

After emerging victorious against No. 17 Maryland, 75-64, Iowa is set to face an OSU team who received a double-bye.

Iowa would've loved to be in that position, but them having to play in the second round may have helped their chances against the Buckeyes.

Having lost their last three and six of their last eight, Iowa now has a win under their belt as they look to carry that momentum into the OSU game and potentially beyond with the winner drawing No. 1 Michigan in the quarter-finals.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State

Gotta get a hand up on this man 🤷‍♂️@CooperKoch_8 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fRkZYh3EWI — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 11, 2026

Date: March 12

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: United Center, Chicago Illinois

How to Watch: Big Ten Network

After taking down Maryland on Peacock the day prior, Iowa now is set to be featured on BTN. Only the semi-finals and championship game are aired on CBS and Paramount+, but that's certainly a goal first year head coach Ben McCollum can aspire to have. Iowa is no stranger to playing in-front of a national audience, and there'd be nothing better than being in the final conference tournament game leading into Selection Sunday.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Preview

As previously mentioned, Ohio State is coming into this game with an extra day of rest. The Buckeyes last played on March 7 where they handled Indiana, 91-78. That win punched their ticket to being the No. 8 seed while Iowa fell to No. 9.

For what it's worth, Iowa won the matchup between these two teams in the regular season. It was at Carver which certainly helped, but now it's up for the likes of Bennett Stirtz, Tavion Banks, Cooper Koch, and others to prove that 74-57 win wasn't a fluke.

OSU is 3-0 since dropping that game in Iowa City so it's not like Iowa is catching them at an ideal time. The Buckeyes are red-hot, something that simply can't be said about McCollum's Iowa squad. Beating Maryland isn't the most impressive feat in the world, but the Hawkeyes were able to avenge their February 11 loss and now are looking to go 2-0 against Ohio State this season.

This game doesn't have a ton of March Madness implications, though it could be exactly what one of these teams needs to go on a deep run in the conference tournament. Neither team wants to play Michigan in the quarter-finals, but those are the cards they were dealt and it's up to either team to make the best of it.

