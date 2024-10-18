Iowa Suffers Yet Another In-Season Player Departure
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are still very much in contention for an appearance in the Big Ten championship. Despite the success they have had and could still have this year, players have been stepping away from the program.
After two left recently, Iowa has seen yet another player walk away from football this week.
Ferentz announced that defensive back Deavin Hilson is leaving the team. He mentioned that Hilson will be focusing on academics.
"Deavin has decided to focus on academics with the goal of graduating next August," Ferentz said. "We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in the future."
Originally recruited to the Hawkeyes as a running back, Hilson has gone through some changes since joining the program. He made the move to defensive back and that's where he ended up sticking.
If this is indeed the end of Hilson's time with the Hawkeyes, he will have recorded a total of three tackles in his college football career. He simply couldn't carve out a sizable role for himself.
Rather than looking to transfer, Hilson may have simply decided that fooball wasn't in his future. Focusing on academics and doing his best on that side of things will set him up better for future success.
That being said, this is becoming a concerning trend. Players stepping away from programs in the middle of a season happens, but three in a couple of weeks is a bit much. Hopefully, there will be no further departures this year.
Our best wishes go out to Hilson. He will forever be an Iowa football player, even though he wasn't an impact player on the field.