Iowa Hawkeyes 2025 TE Viewed as Potential NFL Talent
The Iowa Hawkeyes have turned out quite a few great tight ends in recent years.
Of course, the names that have gone on to have major NFL success are George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, and Sam LaPorta. Noah Fant was another tight end who has turned into a solid NFL tight end.
Looking back at the Kirk Ferentz era, there have been a few other big tight end names to come out of Iowa.
Dallas Clark is one of the most underrated tight ends in recent history. Erick All is also in the NFL. In total, there have been 13 tight ends under Ferentz with the Hawkeyes who have gone on to play at the professional level.
In the 2025 recruiting class that Iowa will be welcoming in, they may very well have their next big name.
Thomas Meyer, a four-star tight end hailing form Clear Lake, Iowa, will be joining the football program next year. He has massive potential and is receiving some major hype as a potential NFL talent.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Meyer is known for his athleticism at the tight end position. He will give Iowa a legitimate pass-catching threat at the position.
Hudson Standish of 247 Sports has dropped a bold take about Meyer's future. He thinks that the Hawkeyes' new tight end has NFL potential down the road.
"One of the better jumbo pass-catchers early in the 2025 recruiting cycle at hauling in contested catches in traffic. Primarily lines up as an attached in-line tight end at the high school level and made a jump from his sophomore to junior season as a blocker. Promising movement skills translate as a blocker in space and improved significantly as a junior when it comes to hand placement on both sides of the ball. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Five level with serious long-term NFL Draft upside."
That is very bold praise to get for a tight end who hasn't played a single college snap. He has showcased enough potential during his high school career to receive that kind of take.
Meyer is going to be a name to keep a close eye on. While he may not play a ton as a freshman, he will compete hard for playing time. He might even be able to force his way into a role depending on how he develops.
Expect to see Meyer end up being a very valuable piece of the Iowa offense over the next few years. If he reaches his ceiling, the NFL may very well be in his future as well.