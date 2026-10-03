Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Forecast: Perfect Football Weather is Upon Iowa City

We have Iowa City with ESPN College GameDay in attendance. It's a ranked Big Ten matchup. It's the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes in beautiful Kinnick Stadium in Week 5. How good can it get?

Well, the forecast would like to have a say in that for what to expect this Saturday in Iowa City. The forecast has set the literal and figurative tailgate tables for a beautiful day in Iowa City to watch some Big Ten football.

Iowa vs Ohio State Forecast

I mean, seriously, this is about as good as it can get for early October in the Midwest. This game avoids a random spell of heat, a plunge into cold temperatures, and any chance of rain. It's everything you want on a fall Saturday.

Temperatures: High of 68 degrees, RealFeel of 70 degrees, low of 48 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 9% chance of precipitation, with a mostly sunny forecast for most of the day



Wind: 7 mph to the Southeast, with gusts up to 14mph to the Southeast



Humidity: High of 92%, 52% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

While it is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day in Iowa City with moderate temperatures and no wind, a part of me can't help but wish things weren't as pristine. This opens the door for Ohio State's high-octane offense to be as fast as possible.

Personally, a little bit more wind or some rain would be a favorable forecast for the Hawkeyes. That said, it doesn't look like we are headed that way. Iowa is going to have to force turnovers the old-fashioned way and play against the best at their very best if they want to pull off the upset.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

On the positive side of things, this weather should help Iowa stay fresh throughout most of the game. The forecast last week against the Michigan Wolverines was similar, and it allowed Iowa to keep most of its startes in the game for most of the action.

So, while the weather is unlikely to play into this game, it does help Iowa in that regard. Another area this could become important is if Iowa can drag this game to the fourth quarter.



If Iowa can stick around it keep this tight, the odds of a late-game field goal deciding this one increase rapidly. Pristine weather with no wind could be a blessing if Iowa can get things to that point.