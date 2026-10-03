How to Watch Iowa Football vs Ohio State: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The wait is almost over. The Iowa Hawkeyes are just hours away from kickoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a ranked Big Ten matchup that is headlining the college football slate this weekend.

It won't be easy for Iowa. They are sizable underdogs to the Buckeyes, who boast one of the best rosters in the country. On offense, they can score on any play. Defensively, moving the ball is a challenge.



Iowa is up for the challenge, though. The Hawkeyes rarely shy away from the big moment. Here is how, when, and where to watch that big moment.

How to watch Iowa vs Ohio State

For the second week in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes are getting the primetime treatment. This game, from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.



The matchup is also getting the attendance of ESPN College GameDay, which will be on-site for pregame coverage on ESPN.

Iowa vs Ohio State Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: CBS



Broadcast Team: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)



Streaming: Paramount



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network/Sirius XM Channel 84/Compass Media Networks



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Ohio State Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Ohio State -14 (-118), Iowa +14 (-102)



Money Line: Ohio State -625, Iowa +455



Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

It's what you dream about if you are the Iowa Hawkeyes. These are the moments you relish and work all offseason to have the opportunity for. The Hawkeyes are a program built on hard work, which has come to fruition up to this point.

The moment is massive for Iowa. It's a national title contender coming to town. Kinnick Stadium is going to be at a fever pitch. It's Iowa's chance to take the next step in the Big Ten and on the national landscape.



Who knows if Iowa can come out on top and pull off the upset. What is for sure is that Kirk Ferentz's team is going to be ready and prepared to try and make it happen.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.