Iowa Hawkeyes Well-Represented Among NFL's Top Tight Ends
The Iowa Hawkeyes have produced some of the best talent at the tight end position in the NFL.
When discussing which school deserves to be labeled as "Tight End U," Iowa is always in the mix. After a recent survey around the NFL, the Hawkeyes might take over the top spot on the list.
ESPN has conducted a survey polling executives, scouts, and coaches about the best players at each position. The list of tight end was released on Friday and three of the Top 10 were from Iowa.
Georgia's Brock Bowers landed as No. 1 on the list after an incredible rookie season that ended with 112 catches. After Bowers, the Hawkeyes rounded out the top three.
George Kittle came in at No. 2 while Sam LaPorta was ranked third.
Kittle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 14 total touchdowns. He has remained a weapon in the passing game while being arguably the best blocking tight end in the league.
"He's shown that when he's healthy he's the most complete player at the position," an AFC scout said. "Durability is the only thing that's really affected that. He embodies San Francisco's culture and that's why they keep paying him."
LaPorta returns to the top five after another strong campaign in 2024-25. His numbers dipped slightly from his rookie season but executives believe this is nothing to worry about.
"[Lack of production is] not really a factor because Detroit has so many players they need to get the ball to," an NFC executive said. "He's a stud. Will be a cornerstone player for a long time."
A little further down the list sees TJ Hockenson come in at No. 7. Hockenson returned from a torn ACL last season and was productive when on the field. At full strength, his play can return to top form and become a security blanket for first-year starter J.J. McCarthy.
"I expect him to have a strong year," an NFL coordinator said. "He will trust it more a year removed and that offense is set up nicely for him. And he's got such a good feel for the game that he'll find ways to get catches."