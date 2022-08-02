Iowa Impresses Talyn Taylor During Visit

After receiving his first college football offer from Iowa in June, Talyn Taylor wanted to visit campus beyond camping at the school. The Class of 2025 Geneva (IL) High receiver did just that Sunday for the Hawkeye recruiting tailgater.

"I got to see the facilities, meet with coaches and tour the campus," Taylor told HN. "I really liked the photo shoot and the opportunity to get a feel for the coaches in person as well as hear from some current players on their experience at Iowa."

Taylor (6-1, 180) spent time getting to know Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz as well as receiver coach Kelton Copeland.

"What I liked about coach Ferentz is he is very genuine and kind and he has been a consistent and successful leader for the Hawkeyes over time," Taylor said.

"What I like about coach Copeland is he broke down a typical training day and the offensive strategy. All of the coaches are always very personable and welcoming to me. I noticed that from the very first camp I attended."

Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin have come in with scholarship offers since the Hawkeyes got the ball rolling early in the summer. One of the top sophomores in the region also has received interest from Iowa State, Michigan and Northern Illinois.

While there's a long way to go for Taylor in his recruiting process, the Hawkeyes have built a foundation with him early. The parties took another step at the tailgate.

"I feel great about the visit. It was great to spend the day and get a better feel for the people and the culture," he said.

The next step will be a Kinnick Stadium stop for a game in the fall.

"I will be back up for a game-day visit this season. What I want to see on a game-day visit is just how the team is and how they operate," he said.

You can watch Taylor's freshman highlights HERE.