What the Shift in Iowa vs Iowa State Betting Odds Tells Us About Cy-Hawk

Nobody, no game, nothing can escape the Week 1 overreactions that pour over into Week 2. Not even the Cy-Hawk showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State.



The battle of bragging rights for the state of Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for a primetime showdown under the lights, and the early signs are already pointing Iowa's way.



Iowa beat Northern Illinois 40-0, while the Cyclones took down Southeast Missouri State 38-10. Despite both winning, early betting shifts towards Iowa are telling a different story.

Iowa vs Iowa State Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Since these odds were released during the summer, Iowa has always been a sizable favorite over Iowa State in Vegas' eyes. Iowa has held steady as a two-score favorite, with that ballooning by nearly a field goal after Week 1.



Before Week 1, the Iowa Hawkeyes were a 12.5-point favorite over Iowa State. The spread has since jumped to Iowa being 14.5-point favorites over the Cyclones.

Iowa vs Iowa State Money Line, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -14.5 (-112), Iowa State +14.5 (-108)



Money Line: Iowa -650, Iowa State +470



Total: 41.5 total points (-110)



All odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Iowa vs Iowa State betting odds tell us a story

This jump tells me Iowa's Week 1 performance has legs to it. Yes, it was against Northern Illinois, but Iowa hasn't always been able to handle business in games it was supposed to.



The way Iowa handled business might be the bigger story versus simply winning 40-0. Iowa did it in a very sustainable way that could continue throughout the season.

On the ground, Iowa ran for 289 yards on 7.6 yards per carry, with Kamari Moulton leading the way with a career-high 183 yards. He looked explosive, which Kirk Ferentz went out of his way to mention in his post-game press conference.



"I will make special mention of Kamari. He looked faster, quicker, and more confident than I've seen him," Ferentz said of Kamari Moulton's performance.

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz talks about the QBs and Moulton in his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/h9riRwdqOy — Joel Kellar (@KellarJoel) September 6, 2026

Moulton showed home-run speed in the open field, but what makes this sustainable is how Iowa's offensive line played.



The Hawkeyes' unit up front created holes that Kamari Moulton and other backs could waltz through untouched. That's not a fluke. That's been Iowa's recipe the last few seasons, which gives reason to believe it could continue.

Defensively, Iowa followed a sustainable game plan as well. Iowa didn't have to manufacture pressure with blitzes or get creative in its scheme. It did what Iowa does and played Phil Parker's base defense.



Iowa allowed seven rushing yards, held Northern Illinois to 113 yards through the air, and forced two turnovers. That's a Phil Parker special right there.

The way Iowa won is a way that is extremely replicable and matches up very well against Iowa State. Jaylen Raynor was just 8-for-16 in his Iowa State debut, and now faces a faster, more aggressive defense.



On the ground, Iowa State trudged ahead for a measly 3.5 yards per carry against Southeast Missouri State and faces a very confident Iowa front seven.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.