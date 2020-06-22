HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Iowa Reports Nine More Positive COVID-19 Tests

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's athletic department reported nine more positive COVID-19 tests as testing continues with the return of athletes and staff to campus.

The department conducted 40 tests during the week of June 15-21 as part of the return protocol. Iowa has reported 12 positive tests and 374 negative tests since testing began May 29.

The university, in releasing a statement on Monday, did not identify whether those who tested positive were athletes, coaches or staff.

“While we have experienced an increase in positive tests, almost all are related to individuals who had been in quarantine due to our contact tracing and developed symptoms,” said Dr. Andrew Peterson, an associate professor and head team physician at Iowa. “Our overall process, including testing and daily health screening, is working as expected."

The protocol includes contact tracing procedures, isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Iowa's returning football players were back on campus for the beginning of voluntary workouts on June 8. Incoming football players, as well as men's and women's basketball players, began voluntary workouts June 15.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a video conference with the media last month that it was likely that there would be athletes, coaches or staff who would test positive for the virus.

"It's not a matter of if someone gets the virus," Barta said. "It's a matter of when. And the answer is ... and please, I’ll present this in a way, and when it comes out, I hope it comes out the right way … if one person were to get sick, and we were to shut down, we might as well not open up.

“And let me just explain myself. We expect that there will be students on this campus, there will be staff on this campus, who will get the virus. We will have medical plans on the treatment of those students, or those faculty (members), or those staff, just like the community has. And we will manage it with contact tracing, making sure that we’re aware of where that person was, and then going through a protocol to return. That’s the way it’s going to be approached — not if, but when someone gets the virus, student or staff, having a plan in place.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Adds NIU Grad Transfer Lorbeck

Defensive end is third player to transfer to Hawkeyes during the offseason.

Adam Hensley

Bigger Than A Game: A Look Into Caitlin Clark's Time With USA Basketball

How incoming Iowa guard stepped up for USA Basketball's gold medal team in 2019.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Will Pause Football Ticket Sales

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

John Bohnenkamp

Oladokun Commits To Iowa Again

Cornerback becomes 17th member of 2021 recruiting class.

Adam Hensley

Jensen Receives LGBTQ Legacy Leader Award

Iowa women's basketball associate head coach is one of five honorees.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Is Still Taking His Time, And That's OK

There's no need for the Iowa center to make a decision now, so it's OK he's going through the process.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Coaching Breakdown: Joey Labas

A look at the quarterback who has committed to Iowa in the 2021 recruiting class.

Adam Hensley

BTN Will Unveil All-Decade Teams

Football, men's basketball selections will be announced beginning Monday.

John Bohnenkamp

Petras' Inexperience Shows In Rankings

Expected Iowa starter has played in just five games in his career.

John Bohnenkamp

Oddsmakers Continue To Like Hawkeyes

Iowa is among the favorites to win NCAA men's basketball title next season.

John Bohnenkamp