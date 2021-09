Interviews with Hawkeyes following Win Against Indiana

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa opened its season Saturday with a dominating 34-6 victory against Indiana here at Kinnick Stadium. Following the game, Hawkeye student-athletes met with media.

Watch what Spencer Petras, Tyler Linderbaum, Tyler Goodson, Riley Moss, Dane Belton, John Waggoner and Sam LaPorta said after the contest in this HN TV video: