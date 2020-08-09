HawkeyeMaven
With College Football Season On The Brink, Iowa Players Speak Out

John Bohnenkamp

With the 2020 football season on the brink of cancellation, or postponement to the spring, Iowa players took to social media on Sunday to voice their support for a season.

Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that the Big Ten was moving toward a decision to cancel the fall sports season, while engaging other conferences to make a uniform decision later in the week.

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one industry source said.

That prompted several Hawkeyes to go to Twitter to voice their opinions on whether to play this season.

Linebacker Nick Niemann said, "We have full trust in the athletic department, medical staff and experts at Iowa and we are prepared to follow proper protocol! The coaches and players want to play! #WeWanttoPlay" Cornerback Riley Moss and center Tyler Linderbaum also tweeted the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.

Kicker Keith Duncan said, "There is a simple solution. If you want to play, then play. If you don’t, then don’t."

Spencer Petras, expected to be Iowa's starting quarterback, said, "I have complete confidence in the Iowa Medical staff. #WeWantToPlay"

True freshman Deuce Hogan added, "Coming out of Twitter retirement for a minute... #WeWantToPlay"

Iowa began practice on Friday, with additional practices on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday would have been the first day in pads for the Hawkeyes, but on Saturday the Big Ten put a pause on contact practices.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a radio interview on Sunday that practices have had "a walk-through tempo."

