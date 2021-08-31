August 31, 2021
HN TV: Iowa Previews Indiana Game

HN TV: Iowa Previews Indiana Game

Hawkeye student-athletes share what they expect from Hoosiers in opener
Hawkeye student-athletes share what they expect from Hoosiers in opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa - For the second season in a row, Iowa open the seasons against a Big Ten foe. Last year was the product of a pandemic. Saturday's showdown with Indiana is a function of the conference shifting scheduling philosophy to accommodate TV partners. 

The 17th-ranked Hoosiers will be one of the toughest season-opening opponents for the Hawkeyes in Kirk Ferentz's 23 years as head coach, at least on paper. They boast arguably the league's best quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. Their defense is coming off a season in which it produced 25 sacks in eight games. 

Iowa's student-athletes have spent a lot of time viewing film of IU. Tuesday, they talked about what they expect from the Hoosiers. 

Watch what they had to say in this HN TV video: 

Iowa Previews Indiana
