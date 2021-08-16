Iowa quarterbacks a tight group

Sports Illustrated home
Signal callers making each other better
Signal callers making each other better

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Every Iowa fan holds an opinion on who should be the team's starting quarterback. 

In other words, that's football

Despite winning six games in a row to end last season, starter Spencer Petras absorbs the most criticism. That comes with his status. Many folks like the backups. Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan, the backups, understand the dynamic. 

The Hawkeye faithful should take comfort in the closeness of the trio. Petras, Padilla and Hogan support each other, share information and want what's best for the team. 

The discuss the relationship and more in this HN TV video: 

