Iowa Releases New Depth Chart for SDSU Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A Nico Ragaini injury rumor floating around for the last week or so was confirmed on Monday when Iowa released its first depth chart for the regular season. The Hawkeyes' most veteran receiver was missing from the two-deep ahead of Saturday's season-opener against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa Depth Chart Week 1 South Dakota State

Ragaini ranked third on Iowa with 26 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown last season. He started seven games and played in all 14 of them.

True sophomores Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV were listed as the starting wide receivers on the latest depth chart. They combined for 43 receptions, 561 yards and three scores in 2021.

Wideout is a thin, banged up and inexperienced position beyond Ragaini, Johnson and Bruce IV. No other current healthy receiver has a college catch to his credit.

Redshirt freshman Brody Brecht has been slowed by injury this offseason. True freshman Jacob Bostick delivered some impressive plays during the team's open practice earlier this month.

After that, the Hawkeyes will look to walk-ons. Sophomore Jack Johnson (West Des Moines Valley High) and Alex Wick (Iowa City Regina High) are listed as backups on the new two-deep.

The offensive line also has been dealing with injuries this month, causing shuffling on the front. The new depth chart listed the starters as (from L to R) Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Logan Jones, Connor Colby and Jack Plumb.

Sophomore Gavin Williams was slowed by injury at the beginning of training camp but is listed as the No. 1 running back. His classmate, Leshon Williams, showed up as the backup.

As expected, Spencer Petras holds down the top line at quarterback with Alex Padilla the backup. Aaron Blom is the No. 1 kicker listed with true freshman Drew Stevens on the second line.

Defensively, Terry Roberts is a starting cornerback opposite Riley Moss. Projected No. 1, Jamari Harris, is suspended for the opening game after being arrested for OWI in April.