Iowa Sets Campus Return Schedule

University of Iowa officials announced on Friday the schedule for the return of coaches to campus, along with athletes for three sports.

Select coaches and staff can return to campus on June 1. Football players can return for voluntary workouts on June 8, and men's and women's basketball players can return on June 15.

The announcement comes after the NCAA Division I Council voted earlier this week to end its moratorium on voluntary team activities on May 31.

Other Big Ten schools are making their plans. Illinois announced earlier Friday that its facilities would be open June 3. Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said earlier in the week that the Buckeyes' facilities would be open June 8.

Iowa's campus and the athletic facilities have been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA and Big Ten placed moratoriums on team activities at the same time.

The university said the athletics department was in the process of finalizing its safety guidelines, but among the guidelines it would be following:

Use of protective equipment and hygiene (face covers, face shields, hand washing, and use of hand sanitizer).

Public space configuration supporting social distancing.

Limited occupancy of buildings and spaces.

Revised operations (transportation, purchasing, package delivery, and custodial services) necessary to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

Iowa football players who were on a video conference with media on Thursday talked about returning to workouts. The Hawkeyes did not have any spring practices because of the campus closure.

"The faster we come back, the faster we get everything down pat, adjust it, the faster we can start being able to win games," said wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

"Right now, all I can think about is the well-being of everyone else," defensive end Chauncey Golston said. "Honestly, I want to be back, but I don't want to be rushed back, because you don't want a second wave (of COVID-19) or something to pop up. You want stuff to take care of itself over time, and the right way. So, I'm concerned in everyone's well-being.

"But, I want to be back playing football."

Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon won't be held as scheduled

The Big Ten's Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon, scheduled for July 22-23 in Chicago, won't be held as scheduled, the conference announced on Friday.

The conference said that it would "continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event."