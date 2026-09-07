Iowa Football Week 2 Depth Chart: The Good and Bad of the Hawkeyes' Mentality

The official depth chart for the Iowa Hawkeyes' showdown against Iowa State is out.



There's plenty to digest as we get into Week 2, but the thing that stands out the most is Iowa's unwavering mentality to be IowaT. You know what I mean.



Iowa is going to do things its way until they turn blue in the face, and that includes how they handle releasing depth charts. The Week 2 depth chart presents a case for Iowa's mentality being good and bad.

Week 2 \\ Depth Chart \\ Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series vs. Iowa State pic.twitter.com/dVtvoZIEc8 — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) September 7, 2026

The Good: Continuity in the trenches

Say whatever you want about the other decisions on the depth chart, but the continuity on the offensive and defensive lines is a fantastic sight to see.



Iowa's dominant offensive line sees Trevor Lauck, Leighton Jones, Cael Winter, Kade Pieper, and Jack Dotzler all good to go. In a world where offensive line injuries can be inevitable, Iowa's offensive strength is ready to roll.

The same goes for Iowa's defensive line. After a stellar showing against Northern Illinois, Iowa sees Kenneth Merrieweather, Will Hubert, Bryce Hawthorne, and Iose Epenesa along the front.



With an athletic quarterback in Jaylen Raynor coming to town, the continuity up front for the defense will be a key factor in stopping big plays when things get off script.

The Bad: QB Drama Rages On

Am I surprised that both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski remain listed as the starting quarterback? Not one bit.



That doesn't mean I can't hope that Iowa would have named one of them the definitive starter to put this quarterback competition to bed.

There is some good in it, though. While Brown and Hecklinski didn't run drastically different offenses in Week 1, it is another wrinkle Iowa State's coaching staff has to prepare for and spend practice time working on.

The Good: Running Back and Tight End Depth

There is some bad news in this, unfortunately. L.J. Phillips Jr. is not listed on the depth chart, which isn't a great sign after he left Iowa's Week 1 game with a lower-body injury in the first half.



That said, Iowa has depth here. Kamari Moulton, of course, holds the top spot, but it bodes well to see Xavier Williams or Nathan McNeil listed as the backup. That tells me Tim Lester has confidence in both of them.

As for the tight end, I am a little bit shocked to see DJ Vonnahme and Addison Ostrengta each listed as the starter. Below them, Thomas Meyer and Zach Ortwerth are each listed as the second-string tight end.



Iowa legitimately has four tight ends who can block, catch the ball, and create mismatches. It's bordering on being an embarrassment of riches at a position Iowa excels at developing.

The Bad: Output feels undervalued

I know Evan James' 77-yard punt return touchdown came later in the game when things were wrapped up, but it was still a fantastic punt return. Listing him as the backup punt returner this week, behind Reece Vander Zee, makes it feel like his production is being undervalued.



It's nitpicky, but the play was explosive. If producing the best possible outcome isn't enough, what is?