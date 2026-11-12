Iowa vs. Purdue: Meet the Boilermaker's Top Talents, How Iowa Slows Them Down

The Iowa Hawkeyes can't afford to fall asleep against Purdue. Iowa is the big favorite, but if this college football season has taught us anything, it's that every team is vulnerable on any given week. Chaos is abundant, and Iowa is trying to walk the thinnest of tightropes down the stretch.

Entering Kinnick Stadium this weekend looking to ruin the College Football Playoff dreams of the Iowa Hawkeyes is the Purdue Boilermakers. While their record may not be great, they have shown the ability to strike teams and knock them off. Here's how Iowa can stop Purdue's top talents this week.

Ryan Browne, QB

Leading the passing offense for Purdue, which has some juice, is quarterback Ryan Browne. This season, he has 2,260 yards and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions, while completing 62.2% of his passes.

Iowa has had to deal with mobile quarterbacks this season, but Browne will not be one of them. He has just 86 yards on the ground on 58 carries, with two touchdowns. The Iowa defense has a straightforward game plan here.

WHAT AN EFFORT FROM RYAN BROWNE TO FIND FAME IJEBOI 👏 @BoilerFootball



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I expect Iowa to handle Browne as they did against Drake Lindsey. There isn't the threat of running hurting them, which should let Iowa get creative with defensive line stunts, the occasional blitz package, and plenty of defenders in coverage.

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Fame Ijeboi, RB

Iowa needs to shut down the run game early and often, before Fame Ijeboi can get going. He has 620 yards on the year with 10 touchdowns, but averages just 3.88 yards per carry. Still, he toted the rock 31 times for 195 yards against Minnesota, showcasing how good he can be.

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Fame Ijeboi breaks off the longest run of the game!



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Iowa's front seven have been outstanding this year and should have an advantage against Purdue's run game. The Hawkeyes are also catching Ijeboi in a three-game stretch that has seen him run for less than 2.0 yards per carry per game.

Asaad Waseem, WR

Should Purdue try to hurt Iowa deep, it's going to be with wideout Asaas Waseem, the Boilermakers' leading receiver this season. He has 709 yards on just 43 receptions, which is an explosive 16.5 yards per reception.

I expect Iowa to trust Jaylen Watson and Deshuaun Lee in man coverage against Waseem in this game quite a bit. At 5-foot-10, he isn't going to overpower them. Iowa will roll safety help as needed, but I suspect Phil Parker puts a lot of trust in the cornerbacks.