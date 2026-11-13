Iowa vs. Purdue Prediction: The Hawkeyes Send a Statement to the CFP Committee

Every single game for the Iowa Hawkeyes from here on out is the biggest of the year. That's how Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have to handle things with everything in front of them. The Hawkeyes have a serious chance at going 10-2 and making the College Football Playoff.

In front of them this weekend are the Purdue Boilermakers, who enter Kinnick Stadium with nothing on their minds but pulling off the massive upset and ruining Iowa's season. With kickoff approaching, let's dig into how this Big Ten showdown is going to shake out.

Iowa vs Purdue betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -16.5 (-115), Purdue +16.5 (-105)

Money Line: Iowa -950, Purdue +625

Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

This is a big spread for a Big Ten game sitting in Week 11 of the season. It's not overly surprising to see Iowa as the heavy favorite based on the recent trends of these two teams, but it's still a lot for Iowa to cover.

Looking at the total sitting at 45.5 points in this game, my gut tells me that the Hawkeyes are going to have to do some heavy lifting on offense if we are to get near or over that number.

How to watch Iowa vs Purdue, time, TV channel, streaming

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Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

The Iowa Hawkeyes are America's favorite team. It's a harsh reality that many outside the Midwest are learning. This team just keeps on getting the primetime spotlight on national television. This is a great opportunity for Iowa to make a statement.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Purdue Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 34, Purdue 7



I think this game is going to feel a lot like last week's matchup against Northwestern. I expect Iowa to come out swinging on offense, looking for the early score to quickly set up the defense with a lead and force Purdue to play from behind. That's this team's strategy, and it's working.

Defensively, Iowa should have a good opportunity to create pressure on Ryan Browne. Iowa is ranked 7th in sacks this year with 30, while Purdue has allowed 24 sacks, which ranks No. 10 in college football. Phil Parker is going to dial it up to heat up the Boilermakers, hoping to force a mistake.

On offense, I think Iowa takes and connects on a few shots in this game to open things up, but ultimately relies on L.J. Phillips Jr. to churn out yards and eat the clock against a Purdue run defense giving up almost 5.2 yards per carry.

This is a game Iowa has the advantage in and should take care of business in, as long as turnovers are kept to a minimum and the Hawkeyes don't let Purdue hang around. If the Hawkeyes do that, they get to 8-2 and continue their charge in the College Football Playoff race.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.