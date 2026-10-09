Iowa Football vs Washington Forecast: Chance of Purple Rain in Seattle

Could the Iowa Hawkeyes finally see some adversity in the weather department this year? After five straight games of pristine weather, a trip to Seattle, where it's always rainy, is at least making the Hawkeyes think about potential weather impacts.

One certainty for the forecast of this game is that heat is going to be no problem at all. Should the rain hold off or pass before kickoff, it's going to be perfect hoodie weather for this Friday night Big Ten showdown at Husky Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. local time.

Iowa vs Washington Forecast

Well, this is a forecast that definitely creates some changes to both teams' game plans if it comes to fruition. The rain is spotty, but things could get very slick on Washington's turf field if it hits during the action, putting an emphasis on the running game.



The wind sticks out to me as well. If things start getting blustery, the punting and kicking game, an area Iowa always plays well in, could shine if called upon in this weather.

Temperatures: High of 64 degrees, RealFeel of 45 degrees at kickoff, low of 48 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 63% chance of precipitation, mostly cloudy with rain followed by spotty late showers



Wind: 9 mph to the SouthEast, with gusts up to 27 mph to the Southeast



Humidity: High of 92%, 70% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

It's hard not to envision Iowa welcoming this sort of forecast against Washington. The Huskies haven't run the ball well this year, so being forced to try to pound the rock in a rainy and/or windy game plays right into Iowa's style.

That does mean Iowa's run game, which has yet to get going against Power Four opponents, would need to step up to keep the chains moving and do most of the heavy lifting.

Nonetheless, if you are the Hawkeyes or part of the Iowa faithful, a little poor weather could be just what the doctor ordered to go on the road and pick up a Big Ten win.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Adverse weather is such a funny thing in college football. With all of the spread offenses, the quick passes, and the schemes designed to get the ball in space, rain is one way to force adjustments rapidly.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are such a fundamentally sound team as far as caring for the ball. Iowa rarely fumbles. The backs protect the football. The special teams unit is smart all the way around. Should rain come into play, that's an advantage for Iowa in my mind.