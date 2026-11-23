The Big Ten Championship is about as messy as you will ever see in a race for teams to head to the title game. It is the final week of the regular season, and the Big Ten still has six teams mathematically alive. I use the term "mathematically" because some are better off winning the lottery.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are somewhere in the middle, with a little bit better a chance than they had just a week ago. Iowa doesn't quite control its destiny, but the Hawkeyes could get in with just a couple of breaks and have a chance to steal the Big Ten's automatic College Football Playoff bid.

Iowa's paths to the Big Ten Championship

Path 1: Iowa win + Indiana loss + Oregon losses

Path 2: Iowa win + Oregon win + Indiana loss + UCLA loss

Path 3: Iowa win + Indiana win + Michigan win + Wisconsin win + win from Northwestern, Penn State, or Rutgers + UCLA loss + Oregon loss

Path 4: Iowa win + Indiana win + Oregon win + Wisconsin win + UCLA loss

Path 5: Iowa win + Indiana win + Oregon loss + UCLA loss

Here are all the scenarios for Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game: pic.twitter.com/2EPukuPy8q — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 23, 2026

There are five ways that the Iowa Hawkeyes can make the trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game. The games that impact Iowa are Indiana-Purdue, Oregon-Washington, UCLA-USC, Michigan-Ohio State, Wisconsin-Minnesota, Penn State-Maryland, and Rutgers-Michigan State.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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It's a bit of a circus. All of those having some potential impact on who makes the Big Ten Championship is exactly why a few are more realistic than the others. Let's get into those paths for the Hawkeyes.

The most realistic paths for Iowa to go to Indy

For the sake of being realistic and analyzing things, I am knocking out any path involving Indiana losing. I just don't see that happening. Banking on Purdue to upset Indiana is a bridge too far, even for me.

That leaves us with Paths 4 and 5. That's the ticket for Iowa. In Path 4, Iowa is okay with Indiana and Oregon winning as huge favorites, while UCLA drops its game to UCLA. The biggest favor would be asking Wisconsin to knock off Minnesota and do a massive favor for Iowa.

Path 5 is also possible, albeit more of a stretch. If Iowa and Indiana can handle business, the Hawkeyes would need UCLA to lose to USC, while hoping Washington pulls off the upset over Oregon.

Alright, everybody got all that? Good? Ready, break!