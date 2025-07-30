Is the Iowa Hawkeyes Most Intriguing Position Battle Along the Offensive Line?
The Iowa Hawkeyes have many position battles going on up and down the depth chart during training camp.
Perhaps the most exciting comes along the offensive line at the most important position.
Iowa returns three starters from last season. Right tackle Gennings Dunker is among the best linemen in the nation while center Logan Jones is an All-Conference caliber player.
Beau Stephens is also back to man his spot on the left side but who will line up next to him on the outside?
The Hawkeyes remain in competition for a left tackle and right guard.
Jack Dotzler and Trevor Lauck were listed as the first two left tackles on the spring depth chart. Bryce George is also in the mix after coming in as a spring transfer but seems to be fitted for a backup role.
As training camp heats up, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the frontrunner on the left side. Early indications is that Dotzler might be the option after being listed with the first team in the spring.
Kade Pieper was an important reserve for Iowa last season. On the same spring depth chart, he was listed as the starter at right guard. After making a name for himself last season, it seems as though Pieper is ready to take over the starting role at guard.
Iowa still has time before the season begins against Albany on Aug. 30. The offense as a whole is expected to take a step forward and it is important for the offensive line to play at an elite level.