Iowa in Running for Talented 2027 OL

The Iowa Hawkeyes are simultaneously working to bolster both the 2026 and 2027 classes. Kirk Ferentz and Co. have secured multiple commitments from the transfer portal within weeks and are also among the top contenders for several 2027 prospects.

The Hawkeyes have extended an offer to Nate Brenneman, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle from Rock Valley High School in Rock Valley, Iowa. He expressed his excitement about the offer from offensive line coach Brad Barnett via X.

"Had a great meeting and conversation with @CoachBarnett_OL today and I'm extremely grateful to receive an offer from The University of Iowa! Excited to be back out there for a Junior Day visit!" Brenneman wrote.

Brenneman showed elite dominance at the offensive line position, recording 43 pancake blocks and 29.5 total tackles (14 solo, 15 assisted). He also charted 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. He holds offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, and now Iowa.

What Nate Brenneman Brings to Iowa?

Brenneman is exactly the type of elite in-state offensive line talent that Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Tim Lester have prioritized in recent recruiting cycles. His 6-foot-7 frame provides ideal length for the left or right tackle position. His athleticism and strength should make him an immediate contributor at the Big Ten level.

With Nate Brenneman eyeing a Junior Day visit, the Hawkeyes have an opportunity to lock in a premium in-state offensive tackle prospect.

Iowa Football's 2027 Recruiting Class

Iowa has locked in three 2027 commitments anchored by elite in-state defenders. Gavin Stecker, a composite four-star linebacker from Bettendorf High School, recorded 77 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries during his junior season to become Iowa's first 2027 commit. Stecker chose Iowa over Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Kansas.

Jaxx DeJean, the brother of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, became Iowa's second 2027 pledge. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG) High School was joined by Braylon Bingham, Iowa's third 2027 commit.

Beyond Nate Brenneman, Iowa is aggressively pursuing multiple elite offensive line prospects. Peyton Miller, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior offensive lineman from Anna, Texas, lists Iowa among his top 11 finalists alongside Florida State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Clemson, Wisconsin, Texas and Arkansas.

The Hawkeyes are also targeting Blake Betton, a top Minnesota linebacker prospect. Despite recent transfer portal departures (Rhys Dakin, Kael Kolarik, Brian Allen Jr., Jaziun Patterson), Iowa has managed to attract elite 2027 talent.

