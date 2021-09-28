Jack Campbell Named Nagurski National Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week following No. 5 Iowa’s, 24-14, win over Colorado State on Sept. 25.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) was also named the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Colorado State as Iowa improved to 4-0 on the season. Campbell tallied seven solo tackles and 11 assists and added three pass break-ups to go with his second fumble recovery of the season (touchdown at Iowa State).

Through four games Campbell leads Iowa’s defense with 43 tackles, including 19 solo stops. He has one forced fumble, adding to two recoveries, three pass break-ups and 1.5 tackles for loss.

This is the fourth time a Hawkeye player has earned this weekly honor and the first since Josey Jewell in 2017. Iowa has had a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist in two of the last four seasons (Daviyon Nixon in 2020; Jewell in 2017).

Iowa returns to Big Ten play Friday, Oct. 1, at Maryland (7 p.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes return home to host Penn State Saturday, Oct. 9 (3 p.m. CT, FOX).