September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballWrestlingSpring SportsHawkeye NationForumSI TIX
Search
Jack Campbell Named Nagurski National Player of the Week

Jack Campbell Named Nagurski National Player of the Week

Iowa LB Lands Another Honor After Big Game
Author:
Publish date:
Iowa LB Lands Another Honor After Big Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week following No. 5 Iowa’s, 24-14, win over Colorado State on Sept. 25.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) was also named the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Colorado State as Iowa improved to 4-0 on the season. Campbell tallied seven solo tackles and 11 assists and added three pass break-ups to go with his second fumble recovery of the season (touchdown at Iowa State).

Through four games Campbell leads Iowa’s defense with 43 tackles, including 19 solo stops. He has one forced fumble, adding to two recoveries, three pass break-ups and 1.5 tackles for loss.

This is the fourth time a Hawkeye player has earned this weekly honor and the first since Josey Jewell in 2017. Iowa has had a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist in two of the last four seasons (Daviyon Nixon in 2020; Jewell in 2017).

Iowa returns to Big Ten play Friday, Oct. 1, at Maryland (7 p.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes return home to host Penn State Saturday, Oct. 9 (3 p.m. CT, FOX).

137A9309
Football

Jack Campbell Named Nagurski National Player of the Week

33 seconds ago
Tyler Goodson
Football

HN TV: Iowa Player Interviews 9-28-21

1 hour ago
137A6073
Football

Cael Vanderbush Commits to Hawkeyes

7 hours ago
Jack Campbell
Football

Jack Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

Sep 27, 2021
137A5684
Football

Photo Gallery: Recruits at Colorado St. Game

Sep 26, 2021
Steve Addazio
Football

Listen: Colorado St. Steve Addazio Iowa Postgame

Sep 25, 2021
Keagan Johnson Celebrate
Football

HN TV: Iowa Players Colorado St. Postgame

Sep 25, 2021
Jack Campbell
Football

Game Story: At Less Than Its Best, Iowa Fends Off Colorado St.

Sep 25, 2021
National Anthem
Football

Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Colorado St. Postgame

Sep 25, 2021