September 27, 2021
Jack Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

Jack Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

Iowa Linebacker Racked up 18 Tackles Against Colorado State
Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

Iowa Linebacker Racked up 18 Tackles Against Colorado State

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following No. 5 Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State on Sept. 25. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Campbell led Iowa’s defensive effort in the 24-14 win over Colorado State as the Hawkeyes rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit. Campbell recovered a Colorado State fumble at the six-yard line in the third quarter, which led to Iowa scoring on the next play to tie the contest, 14-14.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) is a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Colorado State as Iowa improved to 4-0 on the season. He had seven solo tackles and 11 assists and added three pass break-ups to go with his second fumble recovery of the season (touchdown at Iowa State).

Through four games Campbell leads Iowa’s defense with 43 tackles, including 19 solo stops. He has one forced fumble to go with his two recoveries, three pass break-ups and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Campbell is the third Hawkeye to earn conference accolades this season. Defensive back Riley Moss was named Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 34-6 season-opening win over No. 17 Indiana. Punter Tory Taylor shared the Special Teams Player of the Week honor following his performance in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State in Week 2.

Iowa returns to Big Ten play Friday, Oct. 1, at Maryland (7 p.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes return home to host Penn State Saturday, Oct. 9 (3 p.m. CT, FOX).

