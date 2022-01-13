Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell Returning in '22

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa's defense proved to be one of the nation's stingiest in 2021. The Hawkeyes led the country in interceptions (25) and ranked 13th in points allowed per game ( 19.2)

That unit could be even better next fall. It returns a whole lot of production.

Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss announced earlier this month that he would be back for his super senior season. The program announced Wednesday that second-team All-American linebacker Jack Campbell was returning for his true senior campaign.

Iowa fans also found out Wednesday that the team's top receiver would be wearing Black and Gold again in '22. All-Big Ten tight end Sam LaPorta (53 catches, 640 yards, 3 touchdowns) considered the NFL before deciding on coming back for his true senior year.

Iowa awaits decisions from consensus All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and all-conference return man Charlie Jones. The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday.

All-Big Ten safety Dane Belton announced on Saturday that he would be foregoing the rest of his eligibility and head to the draft. Jack Koerner, Kyler Schott and Ivory Kelly-Martin indicated last week that they would be trying out for the pros despite having eligibility remaining.

Campbell led the country with 143 total tackles. The Cedar Falls (IA) High product ranked 10th in tackles per game (10.2).