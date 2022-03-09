Jackson Carver Talks Iowa Offer, Visit

Jackson Carver is one of the hottest recruits in the Midwest. He claims offers from Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, Duke, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Louisville, Iowa and Wisconsin all since the beginning of February.

The Culver (IN) Academies senior tight end visited Iowa on Saturday and Wisconsin on Sunday. That's when the Big Ten West Division rivals offered scholarships.

The Hawkeyes made a good impression.

"I really liked the feel of the campus and felt comfortable with the surrounding area," he told HN. "The longevity of the staff really stood out and was great to see. I learned a lot about their history of tight ends and also more about the Tippie School of Business and how that’s popular for a bunch of the players."

Carver spent time talking with head coach Kirk Ferentz and his son, Brian Ferentz, Iowa's offensive coordinator, during the junior day.

"Coach Kirk Ferentz was telling me about the history of the school and program, and his past and why Iowa would be the best fit for me. Coach Brian Ferentz spent most of his time explaining that they want me to come in this year’s recruiting class but they would also take me as a '23," Carver said.

Carver (6-6, 220) is considering a post-graduate year but could sign with a school as a member of its '22 class. Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect and the No. 8 player overall in Indiana for the '23 cycle.

Carver said he also connected with Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes during his visit.

"He just wanted to get to know more about me and my family," Carver said.

The Hawkeye staff made sure to tell him how important his position is in the offense.

"They kept emphasizing how much they use their tight ends and how many tight ends they like to utilize. So, I'm confident that I would be used very well in their offense," Carver said.

He could be back to learn more about Iowa before long.

"I’m looking at getting back for a spring practice. I'm interested in learning more about the coaching style and team culture, if I am able to get there again," he said.

Carver expects to major in Finance when he arrives at college.

You can watch some of Carver's '21 season highlights HERE.

Carver was verbally committed to Notre Dame for Lacrosse before football interest in him picked up.