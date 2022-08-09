Jacob Simpson One to Watch in '24 Class

High school football practice is underway in Iowa this week. It kicks off an important campaign for Johnston (IA) High receiver/tight end Jacob Simpson.

The talented junior already sits on the radar of college programs. A big 2022 could raise his stock significantly.

"Right now, my main focus is on having the most productive junior season that I can," Simpson told HN. "I learned a lot last year in my first year as a wide receiver, and I just want to build and improve on that."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder paced the Dragons in receiving yards (400) and touchdown catches (3) as a sophomore. He finished second on the team with 30 receptions. He ranked third on the basketball team with 4.5 rebounds per game and competed for the track team.

Iowa Football noticed his unique athleticism in a big frame. It invited him to its annual recruiting tailgater at the end of July.

"I had a really awesome time at the Iowa tailgater. I personally enjoyed the Gerdin (Athletic Learning Center). I loved the comfort and stability it provides for student athletes like myself," Simpson said.

"My favorite part was probably the tour of Kinnick Stadium and photo shoot. Stepping foot on that legendary field sent chills through my body. It was a very inspiring experience."

The Hawkeyes project Simpson as a tight end, and had him meet with position coach Abdul Hodge during the tailgater. He also spoke with assistant Jay Niemann, who recruits in-state for the program, and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"My conversations with the coaches were great. I was really encouraged that what made me stand out to them was my athleticism and my competitive intensity. I also really liked how much they encouraged me to enjoy my high school experience, and to keep playing and competing in multiple sports," Simpson said.

"We also discussed how good Iowa's tight end room has been, especially over the last few years. I was encouraged that the coaches saw some similarities in my game with those great tight ends of the past few years, (George) Kittle, (Noah) Fant, (TJ) Hockenson."

Kittle, Fant and Hockenson all split out wide during most of their time in high school before moving in-line in college. The same can be said for current starting tight end Sam LaPorta.

Iowa's winning tradition and success at tight end stood out to Simpson. He appreciated learning about it up close and personal.



"I feel great after the visit. The staff at Iowa made me feel like I was a part of the program and a member of the family. It's very impressive how many players they put in the NFL. The facilities are fantastic, and I really liked their player development process," he said.

Iowa State also has shown interest in Simpson. He has not set up a visit to Ames yet.



"I'm looking forward to seeing a couple games in Kinnick (this fall). I know that if I keep working hard and continue to develop as a player, that my opportunities will come. With that said, Iowa set the bar pretty high at the tailgater event," he said.



You can check out Simpson's sophomore highlights HERE.