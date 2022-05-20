Skip to main content
Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Jaziun Patterson

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Jaziun Patterson

Florida Running Back Ready to Get Rolling
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

'22 Deerfield Beach (FL) Running Back Jaziun Patterson at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 9, 2021. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Florida Running Back Ready to Get Rolling

Jaziun Patterson arrives at Iowa on June 9 ready to join a talented running back room. He already shares a bond with fellow incoming freshman Kaleb Johnson and veteran ball carrier Leshon Williams. 

The Hawkeyes will be replacing starter Tyler Goodson, now with the Green Bay Packers. Patterson believes competition at the position will keep it playing at a high level. 

"I look forward to working with these guys, pushing these guys everyday and going to war with these guys this season to come out with a victory every week," Patterson told HN. 

The Deerfield Beach (FL) High standout reported scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others. Hawkeye position coach Ladell Betts, who coached high school football in the Sunshine State before returning to his alma mater last year, landed him for Iowa. 

Patterson (5-11, 185) verbally committed to the Hawkeyes last August. He's looked forward to getting his college career started ever since then. 

"I’m feeling anxious to get out there and get to work. I’ve been working on my strength, agility and explosiveness. I feel like I’m ready, but, you know,  there’s always more work to get done. I’m ready to get up there in the summer and keep grinding," he said. 

Patterson rushed 75 times for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior for a team that finished 10-3 playing in a very competitive South Florida conference. For his career, he totaled almost 3,000 yards on the ground with 41 rushing scores. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I’m coming in confident and ready to compete. That’s my mentality. Regardless of the competition at my position, I already stand out because I’m from South Florida. I’m just ready to show what Florida ball is about," he said. 

Patterson feels confident about playing in the Hawkeyes' zone blocking scheme. 

"I’ve been trying to get in the (Iowa) playbook, but they never got around to giving me one. That’s the only thing that will hold me back. But I believe I will adjust quick considering what we ran at my high school was the same," he said. 

Confidence isn't a problem for Patterson. He expects a big season in Year 1. 

"My goals are to get 10-plus touchdowns freshman year and 700-plus yards. I want to set the bar high because I know what I’m capable of and I know setting the bar high is going to motivate me to go harder everyday," he said.

Rivals ranks Patterson as a three-star prospect, the No. 23 running back nationally in the 2022 Class and the 57th best player overall in Florida for the cycle. 

The On3 consensus shows Patterson as a three-star, the No. 49 running back in the country and No. 91 in Florida. 

You can check out Patterson's senior highlights HERE.  

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Peyton Williams
Spring Sports

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Indiana Baseball

By Rob Howe7 hours ago
Tony Cassioppi
Wrestling

Tony Cassioppi, Pat Lugo Wrestling in World Team Trials

By Iowa Sports Information20 hours ago
Aaron Graves
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Aaron Graves

By Rob HoweMay 19, 2022
Molly Davis
Basketball

Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Molly Davis

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 18, 2022
Tom Brands
Wrestling

Iowa Wrestling Leads in Attendance Again

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 18, 2022
Olando Trader
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Olando Trader

By Rob HoweMay 18, 2022
Courtney Eldridge
Basketball

Courtney Eldridge Embraces Opportunity

By John BohnenkampMay 17, 2022
Courtney Eldridge
Basketball

HN TV: Courtney Eldridge Press Conference 5-17-22

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 17, 2022