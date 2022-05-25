Jewett Hayes Recaps Iowa Football Visit

Who needs Ancestry.com when you can just visit the place where your father played college football?

That could be what Jewett Hayes is thinking.

The Class of 2024 defensive end from Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller High saw Iowa Football in person May 13. His father, Jonathan Hayes, starred at tight end for the Hawkeyes during their very successful run in the mid-1980s.

Jewett walked into the Iowa facility and was taken back to his father's history with the Hawkeyes.

"The part of the Iowa visit that I liked the most was seeing all my dad's awards and pictures of him from when he played," he told HN. "The coolest part was when I got to wear my dad's jersey and have a photo shoot."

Iowa offered Hayes a scholarship in January. It arrived a week after he picked one up from Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who also played for the Hawkeyes in the '80s.

Jewett (6-4, 190) was accompanied by his mother, Kristi, and his sister, Jillian, on his Iowa visit. Jonathan could not make the trip.

"My dad was really upset he couldn’t come, but he had to take my little brother (Jonah) to a basketball tournament," Jewett said.

Hayes Family (L-R) Jillian Hayes, Jewett Hayes, Kristi Hayes

Jewett appreciated the laid back atmosphere of the visit.

"I really enjoyed just talking to the coaches and being there with my sister and mom. The coaches talked to me about the process and projected what my height and weight should be," he said.

"I talked with (coach) Kirk Ferentz. We talked about the program and some other stuff. I talked to strength coach Raimond Braithwaite and asked him about his philosophy. He showed me how he developed them and how they improved by senior year."

Hayes is just finishing up his sophomore year of high school. He feels like he's at the beginning of his recruiting process. He's glad Iowa is involved with it.

"I had a great time looking at the history of Iowa football. I can’t wait to see how things move forward," he said.

Jewett visited Iowa before. He saw campus with his older brother, Jaxon Hayes, a former football recruit who nows plays with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

Jillian Hayes started all 28 games for the University of Cincinnati basketball team last season, averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks as a sophomore.

As a sophomore, Jewett recorded 10 tackles (5 solo) and was credited with a quarterback hurry in eight games on varsity.

Rivals ranks Jewett as a three-star prospect and the No. 11 player in the state of Ohio for '24.

You can view Jewett's sophomore highlights HERE.