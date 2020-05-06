HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Adds Commitment From Nebraska WR

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz added his 15th commitment to the 2021 class on Wednesday, when wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced he had chosen the Hawkeyes. (USA Today Sports)

Adam Hensley

It came down to Nebraska and Iowa, but at the end of the day, Keagan Johnson chose the Hawkeyes.

The three-star wide receiver out of Bellevue, Nebraska, announced his decision Wednesday via Twitter.

"I spent many nights praying about this decision," Johnson tweeted. "I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said ... I’m committed to the University of Iowa."

He is the 15th commitment for coach Kirk Ferentz's 2021 class, which ranks sixth nationally by Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

As a junior, Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Offensively, Johnson is shifty with the ball in his hands. He has decent footwork, soft hands, and quick separation. He’s able to break away from defenders easily on go routes thanks to his speed, but in the short passing game, he excels at making defenders miss close to the line of scrimmage. He’s pretty versatile, too, as both a pass catcher and as a runner. He’s not an Ihmir Smith-Marsette by any means, but it’s easy to picture Johnson in a similar role with the Hawkeyes.

Defensively, Johnson plays safety, He’s a decisive tackler, takes good angles to the ball carrier, and can get a good read on opposing quarterbacks’ eyes. He’s got good awareness in the secondary, as well.

Johnson held offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, and Wyoming, according to 247 Sports.

