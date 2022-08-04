Jude James Discusses Iowa Football Visit

Recruiting services list Jude James as a receiver. That's where the Class of 2024 prospect stands out for St. Charles (MO) Francis Howell School.

While visiting Iowa Football's recruiting tailgater Sunday, James learned to not limit himself when it comes to college football. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with a bunch of athleticism, versatility could open a lot of doors.

During his Hawkeye stop, he met with tight end coach Abdul Hodge, receiver coach Kelton Copeland, defensive coordinator Phil Parker and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

"The conversations with them were great," James told HN. "I enjoyed talking to all of them during the visit. I like all of the coaches I talked to. You can tell they like to build good relationships with their players."

Miami (Ohio) and Southeast Missouri State have reportedly offered James scholarships so far. Only halfway through his high school career, he enjoyed jumpstarting a relationship with Iowa on Sunday by seeing campus.

"I decided to visit the University of Iowa to experience what being a Hawkeye is all about. I got to meet with the whole Hawkeye staff and see all the facilities they have to offer," he said.

"We also got to have a photo shoot, which I enjoyed."

While he received a good feel for Iowa Sunday, James is interested in seeing more.

"I will be back in Iowa Oct 1st (when the Hawkeyes play host to defending Big Ten Champion Michigan) for a game-day visit. I would like to see what a game day looks like in Iowa City," he said.

Last season, James caught 32 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded 11.0 (8.0 solo) tackles and returned a kick 19 yards.

You can check out James' sophomore highlights HERE.