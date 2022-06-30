Iowa Football Lands Kadyn Proctor

A long relationship between Iowa Football and Kadyn Proctor advanced quite a lot in the last two weeks. The five-star offensive tackle from Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High announced Thursday that he was verbally committing to the Hawkeyes.

As recently as the middle of June, Proctor was set to officially visit Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. He did not intend to officially visit Iowa because it was close to home and he had been on campus so often.

Proctor (6-8, 335) changed course two Fridays ago, canceling trips to Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. He narrowed his list to Alabama and Iowa. He officially visited the Hawkeyes this past weekend.

That clinched it for the home-state school.

Proctor chose Iowa from a total of 44 reported scholarship offers and could have gone anywhere in the country. He joined his former teammate and close friend, 4-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, who's a freshman with the Hawkeyes.

Rivals ranks Proctor as the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. He's the service's 14th-ranked prospect overall for the cycle.

Proctor and Nwankpa helped Southeast Polk win the state's Class 5A football championship last fall. Both were first-team all-state selections.

Proctor becomes the 14th known verbal commitment in the Hawkeyes' 2023 Class. He became the fourth offensive lineman in the group, joining Leighton Jones, Cannon Leonard and Trevor Lauck, a four-star from Indianapolis who pledged on Sunday.

You can watch Proctor's highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)