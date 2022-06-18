Kadyn Procter Down to Iowa, Alabama

One of the most sought-after 2023 high school football recruits in the country made a major announcement Friday night. Five-star Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor wrote on social media he'd changed plans.

Proctor canceled upcoming official visits to Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. He switched his last official visit to Iowa next weekend. He said he'd be choosing between the Hawkeyes and Alabama, the school he officially visited last week.

He explained that a major reason for the move came from missing time with his high school teammates because of college visits. The Rams are preparing for the fall season this summer.

"I want to focus on my last high school football season, and these visits have made me miss countless workouts at school," he wrote. "I feel like the University of Iowa and the University of Alabama are my top two picks for now, as I've been to both places multiple times and have loved every second of both."

Proctor (6-8, 335) reported 43 scholarships offer from a who's who list of programs across the country. He also officially visited Arkansas State during the first week of June. The school was one of the first to recruit him and is the home of his former high school quarterback, Jaxon Dailey.

When Proctor announced his top schools last month and the visits he'd be taking, he did not schedule an official visit to Iowa. He explained that he didn't need to officially visit the school two hours east of his home as he'd been there on eight unofficial visits, the last one happening on April 2.

"I truly appreciate every one of these wonderful universities that have reached out and given more offers or shown interest, but for now these two schools (Iowa and Alabama) are where I'll be making a decision off of," Proctor wrote.

"It was hard to cancel big opportunities like this, but I felt it was in my best interest to narrow down and focus on the ones I truly believe will get me to become better and put me on the right track for success."

Proctor helped lead Southeast Polk to the Class 5A state championship last fall. He teamed up with one of the country's top recruits in the '22 recruiting class, safety Xavier Nwankpa, who enrolled at Iowa in January. The two standouts have been close friends for years.

Rivals and 247Sports both rank Proctor as the top offensive tackle in the country for the '22 recruiting class. The former lists him as a five-star prospect and the No. 18 player overall in the cycle. The latter views him as a four-star and No. 7 in the country.

Proctor also stands out for the Rams in basketball and track.